Mental health leave trial at high schools to start in March

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) The Ministry of Education (MOE) will launch a trial measure starting in March that allows high schools in Taiwan to give students days off to deal with mental health issues.

Allowing mental health days could help students become more aware of their emotional state, especially at a time when they are burning out at school, the MOE said.

As of Friday, a total of 40 schools around Taiwan had expressed interest in trying the measure, the MOE said in a news release.

The "physical and mental adjustment leave" can be taken up to three days per semester, and students can opt to take a half-day or an entire day off, the ministry said, but it will not be applicable during academic assessment and exam periods.

Because the majority of high schoolers and vocational school students are still minors, they will need to present a proof of consent from their parents or guardians in order to apply for this mental health break, it said.

According to the MOE, the measure could be formally implemented across high schools and vocational schools starting in the next academic year in August at the earliest, following feedback from schools carrying out the trial run.

National Taiwan University and 42 other universities in Taiwan have already implemented mental health days, with students allowed to take them up to five times per semester.

That precedent led the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy (TYAD) to launch a petition calling on the MOE to expand the introduction of mental health leave to high schools and junior high schools.

On Friday, the TYAD said it had received more than 3,000 signatures in one day.

Responding to the petition, the MOE told CNA that a plan to introduce mental health leave for secondary schools was in the works in 2022, and it consulted with local governments on the issue in May 2023.

The ministry said it also recently issued official guidelines for schools offering leave for students based on mental health, and it asked that schools not discriminate against students applying for mental health leave but to provide the necessary assistance.