02/16/2024 10:34 AM
Taipei, Feb. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Kinmen worries China no longer recognizing marine zone prohibitions, restrictions

@China Times: Premier Chen instructs sampling/testing procedures be reviewed in cimbuterol controversy

@Liberty Times: Taiex hits new high at 18,644 points

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks record 5 highlights

@Commercial Times: Year of the Dragon starts with joy as Taiwan stocks set 5 new records

@Taipei Times: Coast Guard's conduct appropriate: MAC

