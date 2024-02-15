Pingtung fishermen collect 63 tons of marine debris under reward program

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) Pingtung fishermen have collected over 63 tons of marine debris under a reward program introduced by the local government in 2022 to mitigate the impact of ocean waste on marine life and marine ecosystems.

Under the program, Pingtung fishing boats have brought in 63.8 tons of trash they found while operating in the open sea to 23 security inspection centers at their home ports across the southern Taiwan county, in exchange for home-grown agricultural or eco-friendly products, the county's Environmental Protection Bureau told CNA on Thursday.

Last year, a reward points system was launched, allowing fishermen to exchange the waste they collect from the sea for household appliances, which provides a further boost to the program aiming to reduce marine debris at the source, the bureau said.

According to Pingtung County government, protecting marine ecosystems is a critical and urgent task, with surveys showing 8 million tons of plastic, the main component of marine debris enter the ocean globally per year.

However, plastic particles in the ocean eaten by fish are eventually consumed by people through the food chain, and as such represent a major threat to environment and eco-systems, it warned.

A fishing boat skipper surnamed Chiang (江) said that under the reward program, he is now more motivated to look for marine debris.

"Though a small action, it will change the whole picture as long as everyone becomes part of the program," he said.

To encourage foreign fishermen to join in the initiative, the bureau has also printed a booklet explaining how it works in six languages -- English, Indonesian, Thai, Malay, Tagalog (Filipino) and Vietnamese.