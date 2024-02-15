Focus Taiwan App
Woman gives birth during flight from Tokyo to Taipei: EVA Airways

02/15/2024 07:48 PM
An EVA Airways jet is in the air after taking off from Taipei Songshan Airport. CNA file photo for illustrative purpose only
Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) A woman gave birth to a baby after going into labor on board a flight from Tokyo to Taipei on Thursday, according to EVA Airways, one of Taiwan's leading international carriers.

Flight attendants and four doctors who happened to be on board the EVA Air BR189 flight which left Haneda Airport in the morning assisted with the birth, the airline said.

The plane landed at Taipei Songshan Airport at 1:11 p.m., with the mother and her newborn son taken to a local hospital, it added.

According to EVA Airways regarding its policy on pregnant passengers, women with uncomplicated single pregnancies who have reached their 36th week or those with uncomplicated multiple pregnancies who have reached their 32nd week are not allowed to fly with the airline.

In addition, women who have been pregnant for 28-35 weeks are required to complete a medical information sheet (MEDIF) and be approved by the company's doctor before being permitted to fly.

Meanwhile, details regarding the female passenger on Thursday, including her nationality, how many weeks she was pregnant and whether she provided a MEDIF, were not disclosed by the airline.

(By Wang Shu-fen and Ko Lin)

Enditem/AW

