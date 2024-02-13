Taiwan headline news
02/13/2024 02:24 PM
Taipei, Feb. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 292 Taiwanese group tourists abandoned in Vietnam
@Liberty Times: Lai pledges a united, strong, confident nation
@Economic Daily News: Open AI to work with TSMC on new fabs
@Taipei Times: Delays a challenge for defense boost
Enditem/AW
Latest
- Business
Taiwan plans incentives to close tourism deficit with Japan02/13/2024 02:36 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news02/13/2024 02:24 PM
- Culture
Sketches in Motion: The journey of Taipei's metro artist02/13/2024 01:37 PM
- Society
Talks under way to assist Taiwan tourists stuck in Vietnam: Officials02/12/2024 07:35 PM
- Sports
Taiwan concludes tug-of-war world championships with 3 more silvers02/12/2024 07:23 PM