To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 292 Taiwanese group tourists abandoned in Vietnam

@Liberty Times: Lai pledges a united, strong, confident nation

@Economic Daily News: Open AI to work with TSMC on new fabs

@Taipei Times: Delays a challenge for defense boost

Enditem/AW