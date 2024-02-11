Focus Taiwan App
Kaohsiung man dies after choking on cuttlefish ball

02/11/2024 04:49 PM
A table of dishes including cuttlefish balls. Photo courtesy of a local resident
Taipei, Feb. 11 (CNA) A 47-man died after choking on a cuttlefish ball while having lunch with his family in Kaohsiung Sunday, according to local officials.

In a statement, the Kaohsiung City government said that first responders found the man, surnamed Lin (林), without vital signs shortly after being dispatched to a residence on Chengping Street, Sanmin District.

Attempts to resuscitate Lin at hospital failed, the city government said.

Lin appears to have died due to choking on the cuttlefish ball but investigations into the cause of his death are ongoing, the city government added.

(By Tsai Meng-yu and Chao Yen-hsiang)

Enditem/ASG

