Weather forecast to improve over Lunar New Year weekend

Taipei, Feb. 10 (CNA) Most of Taiwan will experience sunny or cloudy weather over the Lunar New Year (LNY) weekend and leave behind the rain of the previous few days, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Saturday.

The nicer weather will prevail in most parts of Taiwan due to a continued decline in atmospheric moisture, but eastern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula and mountainous areas in the west could still see sporadic precipitation, according to the CWA.

The weather bureau forecast that a similar weather pattern will likely continue throughout the LNY weekend and most of next week until Thursday when atmospheric moisture conditions will change again.

Even with the improving weather, the CWA expected temperatures to remain low because of the lingering effects of a continental cold air mass and radiative cooling.

It forecast lows during the evening of Feb. 10 to reach as low as 8 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan.

Additionally, cold surge advisories were issued for most of Taiwan.

An "orange" warning, indicating sustained "very cold" weather of 10 degrees or below, was issued for the Greater Taipei area, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County and Taichung, as well as the outlying Kinmen and Lienchiang counties.

A "yellow" signal, which signified temperatures dipping below 10 degrees, was issued for Keelung, Changhua County, Nantou County and Yilan County.

CWA indicated that low temperatures will continue over the weekend all across the country until Tuesday, when temperatures will begin to warm up during the day.

The administration also added that temperature differences between the day and evening will be significant and that the general public should stay warm when the mercury dips.