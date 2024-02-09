Focus Taiwan App
Low temperature warnings issued for northern, central Taiwan

02/09/2024 12:51 PM
A pedestrian in Taipei is in very warm clothes on Friday, Lunar New Year's Eve this year. CNA photo Feb. 9, 2024
Taipei, Feb. 9 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued low temperature warnings Friday for parts of northern and central Taiwan and outlying counties due to a strong cold air mass, and it cautioned that similar weather could persist until Feb. 12.

The "orange" warning, which signified sustained "very cold" weather of 10 degrees Celsius or below, was issued for the Greater Taipei area, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City and Miaoli County, as well as the outlying Kinmen and Lienchiang counties.

A yellow warning was activated for Yilan County, Taichung, Changhua County and Nantou County, meaning the lows in the low-lying areas of those counties and city could dip below 10 degrees, according to the CWA.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration's cold surge advisory updated on Friday morning
Graphic: Central Weather Administration's cold surge advisory updated on Friday morning

Meanwhile, a weather system from China carrying moisture remaining active in Taiwan early Friday, rainfall was likely in the first half of the day across Taiwan, especially along its northern coast and in the east and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, forecasters said.

There was also the chance that mountains over 3,000 meters high in northern and central Taiwan could see snow Friday, the CWA said, but it noted that the possibility of snow would be less likely later in the day as the weather turned drier.

(By Chen Chieh-ling and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/ls

Related News

Feb. 8: Cold air mass brings snow to Taiwan's tallest peak Yushan

