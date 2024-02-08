Focus Taiwan App
Cold air mass brings snow to Taiwan's tallest peak Yushan: CWA

02/08/2024 07:59 PM
Photo courtesy of Yushan National Park Headquarters Feb. 8, 2024
Taipei, Feb. 8 (CNA) A strong cold air mass currently blanketing Taiwan has prompted snow to fall on Yushan, the tallest mountain in the country, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Thursday.

Snow started to fall on the 3,952-meter-high peak early Thursday, with around 8 centimeters accumulating before it ended at 1:30 p.m., forecasters said.

The temperature on Yushan was minus 3.9 degrees Celsius as of 7 p.m., and is predicted to range between minus 1 and minus 2 degrees over the next few days, the administration said, adding that there is a chance of snow until the early morning of Feb. 10.

Meanwhile, the CWA issued an "orange" warning, which signifies "very cold" weather, for most of northern Taiwan and the outlying counties.

Under the administration's three-color-coded weather advisory, the warning indicates minimum ground-level temperature of below 6 degrees, or a minimum ground-level temperature below 10 degrees with the temperature remaining below 12 degrees for 24 hours.

The affected regions included the Greater Taipei area, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County, it said.

(By Su Mu-chun and Lee Hsin-Yin)

