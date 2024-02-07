Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Kaohsiung Wonderland festival not blown up

02/07/2024 06:54 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Policemen in Kaohsiung patrol the Love River Bay, where the city is holding the Kaohsiung Wonderland event that features giant rubber ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman in the southern city on Wednesday. CNA photo Feb. 7, 2024
Policemen in Kaohsiung patrol the Love River Bay, where the city is holding the Kaohsiung Wonderland event that features giant rubber ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman in the southern city on Wednesday. CNA photo Feb. 7, 2024

Taipei, Feb. 7 (CNA) A social media comment threatening to blow up the Kaohsiung Wonderland festival if a ransom of NT$40 million (US$1.27 million) was not paid appears to have been a hoax, police said Wednesday.

In a statement, police in Kaohsiung said they were investigating who was behind the threat, adding that the IP address of the commenter indicated that they were not in Taiwan.

According to police, a comment on the Facebook page of Kaohsiung Music Center said that a remote-control bomb had been left in the venue Tuesday afternoon.

The comment – which was later deleted – said that the bomb would be detonated if a NT$40 million (US$1.27 million) ransom was not received by 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police said they searched the area after being notified of the threat, adding that no bomb was found and no explosion followed.

Police said they had stepped up patrols around the area and were in close contact with workers at the music center.

Police added that the commenter – whose identity is currently unknown – would be investigated on suspicion of intimidating the public and obtaining benefits through extortion.

Kaohsiung Music Center is located next to Love River Bay, where two giant rubber ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman are currency located as part of the Kaohsiung Wonderland festival.

The festival opened on Jan. 27 and has so far attracted more than 2 million visitors, according to the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau.

(By Hung Hsueh-kuang and Bernadette Hsiao)

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.230