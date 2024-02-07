Xiaoliuqiu fisherman hauls in 102-kilogram grouper

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 7 (CNA) A fisherman on Xiaoliuqiu island in Pingtung County recently hauled in a 102-kilogram grouper, in a catch he described as being like "winning the lottery," the island's fisherman's association said on Tuesday.

The catch, which occurred in late January, came as an angler surnamed Hung (洪) was fishing for narrow-barred Spanish mackerel in a small raft just off the island's coast, the association told CNA.

The sight of Hung returning with the fish -- a species common in Pingtung's aquaculture industry but relatively rare in the wild -- attracted a crowd of curious onlookers in the harbor, the association said.

Because of its size, the fish ultimately had to be lifted out of the water with a crane truck.

After confirming the grouper's weight at 170 catties (around 102 kg), Hung sold it on the spot for around NT$400 (US$12.78) per catty, or a total of more than NT$60,000.

Hung said catching the fish felt like "winning the lottery," and, given its sale price, was also the perfect year-end bonus ahead of the Lunar New Year.