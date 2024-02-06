Focus Taiwan App
Lunar New Year garbage collection schedules in Taiwan's major cities

02/06/2024 11:14 AM
Photo courtesy of Environmental Protection Bureau Kaohsiung City Government
Taipei, Feb. 6 (CNA) Garbage and recycling collection schedules will vary over the Feb. 8-14 Lunar New Year holiday. CNA has compiled the following collection information from the governments of Taiwan's six special municipalities.

Taipei City

Extra service: Feb. 7 (Wed)

Adjusted collection schedule: Feb. 8-9 (Thurs-Fri) -- normal collection times in the morning; added collection times in the afternoon and evening.

No service: Feb. 10-12 (Sat-Mon)

Regular service resumes: Feb. 13 (Tue)

Note: garbage can be dropped off at designated locations/times across Taipei during the LNY holiday.

New Taipei City

Extra service: Feb. 7 (Wed)

Adjusted collection schedule: Feb. 8-9 (Thurs-Fri) -- garbage collection will begin in the morning and end at 6 p.m.

No service: Feb. 10-12 (Sat-Mon)

Service resumes: Feb. 13 (Tue)

Note: garbage can be dropped off at 71 designated locations across New Taipei City from Feb. 10-12

Taoyuan City

Extra service: Feb. 7 (Wed)

Adjusted collection schedule: Feb. 8-9 (Thurs-Fri) -- garbage collection will begin at 9 a.m.; no service in the evening.

No service: Feb. 10-12 (Sat-Mon)

Service resumes: Feb. 13-14 (Tue-Wed) -- garbage collection will begin at 9 a.m.; no service in the evening.

Note: Fuxing Township will operate on a different collection schedule.

Taichung City

Extra service: Feb. 7 (Wed)

Regular service: Feb. 8 (Thurs)

Adjusted collection schedule: Feb. 9 (Fri) -- regular garbage collection during the day; no service in the evening.

No service: Feb. 10-12 (Sat-Mon)

Service resumes: Feb. 13 (Tue)

Note: garbage can be dropped off at designated locations/times across Taichung from Feb. 10-12

Tainan City

Extra service: Feb. 8 (Thurs) and Feb. 13 (Tue)

Adjusted collection schedule: Feb. 9 (Fri) -- garbage collection will begin four hours early.

No service: Feb. 10-12 (Sat-Mon)

Service resumes: Feb. 14 (Wed)

Kaohsiung City

Extra service: Feb. 7 (Wed)

Adjusted collection schedule: Feb. 8-9 (Thurs-Fri) -- garbage collection will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

No service: Feb. 10-12 (Sat-Mon)

Service resumes: Feb. 13 (Tue)

