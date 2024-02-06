Lunar New Year garbage collection schedules in Taiwan's major cities
Taipei, Feb. 6 (CNA) Garbage and recycling collection schedules will vary over the Feb. 8-14 Lunar New Year holiday. CNA has compiled the following collection information from the governments of Taiwan's six special municipalities.
Taipei City
Extra service: Feb. 7 (Wed)
Adjusted collection schedule: Feb. 8-9 (Thurs-Fri) -- normal collection times in the morning; added collection times in the afternoon and evening.
No service: Feb. 10-12 (Sat-Mon)
Regular service resumes: Feb. 13 (Tue)
Note: garbage can be dropped off at designated locations/times across Taipei during the LNY holiday.
New Taipei City
Extra service: Feb. 7 (Wed)
Adjusted collection schedule: Feb. 8-9 (Thurs-Fri) -- garbage collection will begin in the morning and end at 6 p.m.
No service: Feb. 10-12 (Sat-Mon)
Service resumes: Feb. 13 (Tue)
Note: garbage can be dropped off at 71 designated locations across New Taipei City from Feb. 10-12
Taoyuan City
Extra service: Feb. 7 (Wed)
Adjusted collection schedule: Feb. 8-9 (Thurs-Fri) -- garbage collection will begin at 9 a.m.; no service in the evening.
No service: Feb. 10-12 (Sat-Mon)
Service resumes: Feb. 13-14 (Tue-Wed) -- garbage collection will begin at 9 a.m.; no service in the evening.
Note: Fuxing Township will operate on a different collection schedule.
Taichung City
Extra service: Feb. 7 (Wed)
Regular service: Feb. 8 (Thurs)
Adjusted collection schedule: Feb. 9 (Fri) -- regular garbage collection during the day; no service in the evening.
No service: Feb. 10-12 (Sat-Mon)
Service resumes: Feb. 13 (Tue)
Note: garbage can be dropped off at designated locations/times across Taichung from Feb. 10-12
Tainan City
Extra service: Feb. 8 (Thurs) and Feb. 13 (Tue)
Adjusted collection schedule: Feb. 9 (Fri) -- garbage collection will begin four hours early.
No service: Feb. 10-12 (Sat-Mon)
Service resumes: Feb. 14 (Wed)
Kaohsiung City
Extra service: Feb. 7 (Wed)
Adjusted collection schedule: Feb. 8-9 (Thurs-Fri) -- garbage collection will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.
No service: Feb. 10-12 (Sat-Mon)
Service resumes: Feb. 13 (Tue)
Enditem/kb
- Society
Lunar New Year garbage collection schedules in Taiwan's major cities02/06/2024 11:14 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news02/06/2024 10:48 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading02/06/2024 10:43 AM
- Business
Year of Dragon scratch cards, lotteries have biggest pots ever02/05/2024 11:22 PM
- Culture
Culture Points help Taipei comics fair record new high for revenues02/05/2024 10:29 PM