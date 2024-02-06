Taiwan headline news
02/06/2024 10:48 AM
Taipei, Feb. 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taichung told to hand over samples amid controversy over leanness-enhancing additive-tainted pork
@China Times: No money can compensate for pain: Taoyuan prosecutors accuse court of imposing light sentences on fire case defendants
@Liberty Times: Led by TSMC, Taiwan shares end Year of the Rabbit with index above 18,000 points
@Economic Daily News: Taiex surpasses 18,000-point mark, ending Year of the Rabbit with 5 notable accomplishments
@Commercial Times: Investors earn average of NT$960,000 in Year of the Rabbit after Taiex ends above 18,000-point mark
@Taipei Times: TAIEX ends Year of Rabbit up 21.18%
