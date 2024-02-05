Passenger could be fined over emergency train stop in Taitung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) A passenger who deliberately pulled an emergency brake valve that brought an EMU3000 inter-city express train to an abrupt stop in Taitung County last week could be fined up to NT$1 million for his action.

The Railway Police Bureau's Hualien Precinct said Monday that the passenger, a Taitung resident, could be fined between NT$10,000 (US$318) and NT$1 million based on Article 68-1 of the Railway Act, and that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications will review the case.

The 28-year-old man, identified by his last name Hsieh (謝), was called in for questioning by the Hualien railway police on Monday about the Feb. 2 incident involving the No. 422 Puyuma Tzu-Chiang train.

The train came to an unplanned stop in Taitung's Jinlun Station because the emergency brake valve in the train's ninth car was pulled, the Railway Police Bureau's Hualien Precinct said.

According to the precinct, Hsieh claimed he fell asleep on the train and pulled the brake because he had missed his stop.

The No. 422 train was traveling at the time between Taitung and Hualien County, and passengers had to disembark and board another train to their final destination due to Hsieh's action.

Railway police, meanwhile, urged passengers who miss their stops to seek assistance from the conductor and refrain from opening or operating any train equipment to avoid endangering the safety of others.

According to Taiwan Railway Corp. (TRC), the emergency brake valve is there for a train conductor to use in case of emergency.

Upon inspection, the train company said Sunday that train No. 422 was not damaged by the sudden stop and that the valve was later returned to its normal position.