Taiwan headline news
01/31/2024 10:30 AM
Taipei, Jan. 31 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China cancels M503 route, W122 and W123 routes moved eastward
@China Times: China adjusts flight routes closer to median line of Taiwan Strait
@Liberty Times: Higher national pension payout to benefit 1.72 million people
@Economic Daily News: Norway sovereign wealth fund increases investment in TSMC
@Commercial Times: MediaTek to flex muscles to take on Qualcomm
@Taipei Times: Most US firms optimistic: AmCham

