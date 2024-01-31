Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

01/31/2024 10:30 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Jan. 31 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China cancels M503 route, W122 and W123 routes moved eastward

@China Times: China adjusts flight routes closer to median line of Taiwan Strait

@Liberty Times: Higher national pension payout to benefit 1.72 million people

@Economic Daily News: Norway sovereign wealth fund increases investment in TSMC

@Commercial Times: MediaTek to flex muscles to take on Qualcomm

@Taipei Times: Most US firms optimistic: AmCham

Enditem/ls

Related News
Confidence in Taiwan's economy rises, cross-strait concerns drop: AmChamTaiwan protests China's unilateral adjustment of flight routes
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.63