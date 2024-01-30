Indonesian migrant worker dies after falling from ship

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Penghu, Jan. 30 (CNA) An Indonesian fisher has died after falling into the sea while onboard a ship operating in waters off Penghu County on Monday, according to the Coast Guard Administration's Fleet Branch Penghu Offshore Flotilla.

The flotilla said it dispatched a patrol boat on Monday night after receiving a request to assist in the search for an individual who had fallen overboard while on duty from the Penghu-based Da Jin Man No. 16, which at that point was at sea 60 nautical miles southwest of the Chimei Islands in Penghu Country.

The fishing ship subsequently found the 22-year-old Indonesian fishing worker without vital signs nearby, it added.

The ship, carrying the body, was accompanied back to shore by the patrol boat. Both arrived at Magong Port in Penghu County early Tuesday morning, the flotilla said.

Authorities are currently examining the body, it said.

The ship had one Taiwanese and six Indonesian crew members onboard, including the deceased crew member, the flotilla added.