Extensive trimming of 'Green Tunnel' in Taitung draws criticism

Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) Extensive trimming of a one-kilometer stretch of Madagascar almond trees along a road in Taitung's Luye Township drew criticism from a number of tourists on Monday, though the local government defended it as necessary.

Photos of the scenic roadway -- known as a "green tunnel" -- were widely shared in local media Monday, showing the trees' branches cut back into leafless knobs left barely protruding from their trunks.

Among those visiting the site on Monday morning, one man, a tourist from Singapore, told reporters he had never seen trees pruned in such a "drastic" way before and did not understand why it had to be done.

Another visitor surnamed Chan (詹) from Taichung said she had wanted to take her family to the road after seeing videos of it online, and felt "disappointed" after having made such a long drive to get there.

The trees before the recent "trim." Photo courtesy of a private contributor Jan. 29, 2024

A farmer whose field borders the roadway told reporters, however, that the trees needed to be periodically trimmed so that they would not block crops' access to sunlight or spread debris when a typhoon hit.

"Tourism is important, but you also have to consider farmers' livelihoods," said the man, surnamed Liao (廖).

In response to the criticism, Luye Township chief Lee Wei-shun (李維順) said Madagascar almond trees need to be cut back quite aggressively, since their roots can damage roadside gutters and the pavement if they are left to grow.

County workers typically do the trimming in the winter, when the trees are less likely to be damaged by harsh weather conditions, he said.

(By Lee Hsien-fung and Matthew Mazzetta)