Extensive trimming of 'Green Tunnel' in Taitung draws criticism
Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) Extensive trimming of a one-kilometer stretch of Madagascar almond trees along a road in Taitung's Luye Township drew criticism from a number of tourists on Monday, though the local government defended it as necessary.
Photos of the scenic roadway -- known as a "green tunnel" -- were widely shared in local media Monday, showing the trees' branches cut back into leafless knobs left barely protruding from their trunks.
Among those visiting the site on Monday morning, one man, a tourist from Singapore, told reporters he had never seen trees pruned in such a "drastic" way before and did not understand why it had to be done.
Another visitor surnamed Chan (詹) from Taichung said she had wanted to take her family to the road after seeing videos of it online, and felt "disappointed" after having made such a long drive to get there.
A farmer whose field borders the roadway told reporters, however, that the trees needed to be periodically trimmed so that they would not block crops' access to sunlight or spread debris when a typhoon hit.
"Tourism is important, but you also have to consider farmers' livelihoods," said the man, surnamed Liao (廖).
In response to the criticism, Luye Township chief Lee Wei-shun (李維順) said Madagascar almond trees need to be cut back quite aggressively, since their roots can damage roadside gutters and the pavement if they are left to grow.
County workers typically do the trimming in the winter, when the trees are less likely to be damaged by harsh weather conditions, he said.
- Business
Number of female board members far behind males in listed firms01/29/2024 09:06 PM
- Business
Over 70% of employees in Taiwan satisfied with their jobs: Survey01/29/2024 08:51 PM
- Science & Tech
Taiwan's first lunar mission poised for launch late this year01/29/2024 08:43 PM
- Culture
Pop-up book released to show Taiwan temple craftsmanship01/29/2024 08:21 PM
- Society
Extensive trimming of 'Green Tunnel' in Taitung draws criticism01/29/2024 08:18 PM