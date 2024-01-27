Iconic giant rubber ducks set afloat in Kaohsiung as festival opens

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Jan. 27 (CNA) Two giant rubber ducks created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman were set afloat in Kaohsiung's Love River Bay on Saturday to mark the opening of the city's 2024 Wonderland festival.

Hofman's iconic 18-meter-tall inflatable last made an appearance in the southern Taiwanese port city when it graced Glory Pier in 2013 and attracted 3.9 million visitors during its 32-day display.

During the event ceremony, held around the Kaohsiung Music Center, the Dutch artist said he was surprised at how the entire bay area had transformed over the years, adding "It looks amazing."

This time, however, there were two yellow rubber ducks bobbing along in the water instead of one.

"I thought it was very important after the pandemic [COVID-19] to have this strong belief that whatever happens, we stick together and be together, so that is why there are two today," Hofman said.

"Double duck, double luck!" he added.

In his address, Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) thanked Hofman for bringing the rubber ducks to the city and said he believed Kaohsiung would continue to progress over the next decade.

The two inflatables will remain displayed in Love River Bay until the festival ends on Feb. 25.

The 2024 Kaohsiung Wonderland, organized by the Kaohsiung City government in collaboration with Taiwan International Ports Corporation, also features a market bazaar and numerous other activities and games.