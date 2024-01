To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Health ministry says no immediate plan to legalize patient-to-nurse hospital ratios

@China Times: China's foreign minister to meet U.S. national security advisor Sullivan in Thailand

@Liberty Times: Health ministry unveils patient-to-nurse hospital ratios

@Economic Daily News: 18 stocks favored by foreign institutional investors ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

@Commercial Times: Uptrend expected in 16 stocks ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

@Taipei Times: Cruise missile project on track: source

