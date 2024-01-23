Schools cancel classes Wednesday amid cold snap

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 23 (CNA) Several schools in mountainous areas of northern Taiwan have canceled classes for Wednesday due to icy road conditions as the island continued to be gripped by a cold snap.

Following the arrival of a cold wave early Monday afternoon, the Taoyuan Department of Education announced that classes would be suspended on Wednesday at Ba Ling, Kuang Hua, San Kuang and Gao Yi elementary schools.

The department added that roads to the schools have been icy and slippery, creating concern for students' safety.

Nearby Hsinchu County also announced the cancellation of Wednesday classes at Hsin Kwang, Shiou Luan (including its Tien Pu Branch), Shih Lei, and Yu Feng elementary schools for the same reason.

All four schools are located in the mountainous Jianshih Township.

Meanwhile, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued "yellow" cold surge advisories for the cities of Kaohsiung and Chiayi as well as Pingtung and Taitung counties, indicating lows of 10 degrees from late Tuesday through to Wednesday night.

All other areas of Taiwan are under the "orange" alert, indicating lows below 6 degrees or temperatures sustained below 10 degrees over the same period, the CWA said.

A member of the general public walks through a road in Yilan that has been partially painted white by the snow. CNA photo Jan. 23, 2024

According to the agency, western Taiwan, Yilan, and Hualien will see lows of 7-10 degrees Wednesday, with early morning and nighttime temperatures dropping to 10-12 degrees in Taitung.

As for precipitation, only northern and northeastern Taiwan will see scattered showers, and mountainous areas in central Taiwan will see occasional rain, the CWA said.