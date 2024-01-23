Snow falls in mountains across Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 23 (CNA) Some mountainous areas in the northern half of Taiwan were dusted with snow Tuesday morning after a cold front hit the island a day earlier, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Nantou County's Hehuanshan is blanketed with a layer of snow on Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy of Taroko National Park Headquarters Jan. 23, 2024

Snow began to fall on Taiwan's highest mountain, the 3,952-meter Yushan (Jade Mountain) in Nantou County, late Monday night, and 4 centimeters had accumulated there as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

It also snowed lightly Tuesday morning on Taipingshan in Yilan County, in Indigenous mountainous areas in Taoyuan and Hsinchu County, on Hehuanshan about 90 kilometers northeast of Yushan in Nantou County, and on Siaosyueshan and Tianchih in the Dasyueshan Forest Recreation Area in Taichung.

A visitor made a mini snowman with snow fallen during early morning in Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, Yilan County. Photo Courtesy of Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency Yilan Branch Jan. 23, 2024

Cueifong Villa in Yilan County's Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area is seen covered in snow early Tuesday morning. Photo Courtesy of Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency Yilan Branch Jan. 23, 2024

On Yangmingshan in Taipei, rain mixed with snow was seen early Tuesday morning, which then became rain mixed with hail, resulting in a light covering of about 1 centimeter of snow.

Snowchasers enjoy the snow on Datunshan in Yangmingshan National Park, Taipei. CNA photo Jan. 23, 2024

Residents of Beigan, one of the two main Matsu Islands located just off the coast of northern Fujian province in China, saw the rare sight of falling graupel (soft hail) at Bishan, its highest peak of 298 meters, on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A snowchaser holds a snowball in his hand in Matsu. Photo courtesy of a private contributor Jan. 22, 2024

Those eager to head to the mountains to get a glimpse of the snow should be aware of icy roads and possible traffic controls, local government officials cautioned.

Snow chains may be required to enter some areas, and vehicles may be prohibited in others, where visitors can only enter on foot, they warned.

A visitor adds snowchains onto his tires before entering a restricted area on Yangminshan, Taipei. CNA photo Jan. 23, 2024

(By Wang Shu-fen, Worthy Shen, Wu Jui-chi, Kao Hua-chien and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/ls