01/23/2024 10:29 AM
Taipei, Jan. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Students with learning disabilities becoming disadvantaged at work

@China Times: KMT to require its legislators to flash their votes during speaker, vice speaker elections

@Liberty Times: Embarking on thank-you tour, Lai pledges to do more over next four years to impress young people

@Economic Daily News: Export orders decline sharply in 2023

@Commercial Times: Pilots from Taiwan's EVA Air, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways planning strike during Lunar New Year holiday

@Taipei Times: Telemedicine to be expanded on July 1

Enditem/ls

