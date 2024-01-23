Taiwan headline news
01/23/2024 10:29 AM
Taipei, Jan. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Students with learning disabilities becoming disadvantaged at work
@China Times: KMT to require its legislators to flash their votes during speaker, vice speaker elections
@Liberty Times: Embarking on thank-you tour, Lai pledges to do more over next four years to impress young people
@Economic Daily News: Export orders decline sharply in 2023
@Commercial Times: Pilots from Taiwan's EVA Air, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways planning strike during Lunar New Year holiday
@Taipei Times: Telemedicine to be expanded on July 1
Enditem/ls
