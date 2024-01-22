Taiwan to expand scope of telemedicine services starting July 1

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) The definition of special circumstances in which chronic patients are eligible to seek medical treatment remotely will be expanded from July 1, benefiting roughly 2.47 million people, the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) said Monday.

According to the ministry, the amended Rules of Medical Diagnosis and Treatment by Telecommunications will be expanded to cover individuals who are on a National Health Insurance (NHI) system chronic disease care plan, or subject to terminal care, correctional institutional care and mobility care.

Those who are in need of remote healthcare due to disasters and infectious diseases will also be included, the ministry said.

Starting July, physicians providing telemedicine services will be allowed to issue prescriptions for patients who meet the newly defined special circumstances if certain conditions are met, it said.

Currently, Article 3 of the existing regulations stipulates that prescriptions are not allowed for people with special circumstances.

In order to qualify for the remote care service, the condition of patients with special circumstances must nevertheless be reviewed by the health authorities and they must be on a care plan covered by the NHI, Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) said at a press conference.

Citing an example, MOHW Department of Medical Affairs Director- General Liu Yueh-ping (劉越萍) said for people who suffer from acute symptoms and have been discharged after three months of hospitalization, hospitals have the option to apply to local health authorities for them to receive telemedicine as a follow up treatment.

This will help reduce the cost of patients traveling to and from hospital, among other reasons, Liu said.

Meanwhile, the items provided by telemedicine services have also been expanded following the recent amendment, to include health consultation and psychiatric psychotherapy, with effect from July 1.