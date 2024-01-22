Cold surge forecast to hit northern Taiwan Monday noon

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) A cold wave is set to hit northern Taiwan around Monday noon, with the mercury set to dip below 10 degrees Celsius and snow expected in mountainous areas later in the day, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

In northern, central and northeastern Taiwan, temperatures hovered around 12-13 degrees Monday morning, are expected to drop to around 10 degrees by noon, and continue falling into the night amid rainfall, due to the effects of a moisture and cloud weather system arriving from China's southeast, the CWA said.

In the rest of the country, daytime highs are expected to sit around 17-24 degrees ahead of the cold surge hitting in the early hours of Tuesday, the CWA forecast.

During the second half of Monday, heavier precipitation will likely reach more areas, with isolated heavy rain forecast in Keelung, the northeast coast, and mountainous areas of Greater Taipei, it said.

According to the CWA, the chance of snow is high in mountainous areas around 1,000-1,500 meters in the north of the country and in Yilan, as well as in those around 2,500-3,000 meters in Hualien, Taitung, and central and southern Taiwan.

The effects of the approaching cold wave are expected to be at their strongest Tuesday through Wednesday, with low temperatures expected nationwide. In regions north of Tainan, as well as Yilan and Hualien, temperatures of 7-9 degrees are predicted, the CWA said.

The cold will persist into the early hours of Thursday but will gradually taper throughout the day, with highs of no more than 20 degrees expected, the CWA added.

Meanwhile, an orange cold surge advisory of lows below 6 degrees or sustained at below 10 degrees has been issued for parts of New Taipei and Keelung, and a yellow warning has been activated for Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Yilan, and offshore Kinmen and Lienchiang counties, meaning lows could be below 10 degrees.

The CWA has issued heavy rain alerts for Keelung and the northeast coast, as well as parts of New Taipei and Taipei.

Amid strengthening northeasterly winds, a strong wind advisory over land has also been issued for regions north of Tainan, eastern and southeastern parts of the country, as well as offshore islands of Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu, in effect from late Monday through early Wednesday morning.