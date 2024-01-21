Heavy industrial users required to use 50% reclaimed water from Feb. 1
Taipei, Jan. 21 (CNA) Industrial users consuming over 20,000 cubic meters of water per day must obtain at least half their supply from reclaimed sources beginning Feb. 1, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) said Sunday.
In May 2022, the government amended the Reclaimed Water Resources Development Act to cover heavy industrial users even though they are not located in areas with water scarcity.
A year later in August 2023, the WRA introduced a subordinate law to set the standards for the use of treated water "reclaimed" from sewage or industrial wastewater.
A grace period of six months was offered since, and WRA Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰) told CNA on Sunday that beginning Feb. 1, noncompliant companies will face "development restrictions."
Alternatively, industrial users who have difficulties obtaining reclaimed water in their area can retrieve and treat wastewater not yet discharged into the sewer system for reuse, or exchange water sources with existing businesses within the same water supply area, according to the new regulations.
