Chilly weather forecast across Taiwan from Sunday

Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) Temperatures across Taiwan are forecast to plummet with the arrival of a cold wave on Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Northern Taiwan is expected to experience chilly weather from Sunday, with lows of 13 degrees Celsius forecast by the CWA.

The cold will be felt most severely on Monday and Tuesday. Northern parts of the island can expect lows of 7-9 degrees. From Taichung to Tainan and in Hualien County, lows will drop to 8-10 degrees, while Kaohsiung, Pingtung County and Taitung County will see lows of 11-13 degrees, according to the CWA.

Sporadic showers are expected in the north, east and mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan, while other areas will be mainly cloudy on Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, rain is also expected in central regions, the CWA said.

The CWA also forecast that areas higher than 1,000-1,500 meters in the north of the country could see snowfall from Monday night. Mountains higher than 2,500 meters in central, southern and eastern areas could also see snow on Tuesday. Icy roads and rime ice can also be expected in areas likely to experience snow.

On Friday and Saturday, warm and sunny weather is predicted across the country in the daytime, but northern Taiwan could experience rain on Friday night due to the arrival of a weather front, the CWA added.