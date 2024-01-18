Pilot ordered to pay NT$400,000 in compensation for sexual misconduct

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) An airline pilot has been ordered to pay NT$400,000 (US$12,666) in compensation to a flight attendant for sexual misconduct he perpetrated against her during an overseas work stint in late 2022, according to the Taipei District Court.

The court said in the ruling issued recently that the pilot must pay financial compensation to the woman for degrading her and inflicting psychological pain on her.

The verdict can be appealed.

The incident occurred at a KTV room the crew visited after dinner following a flight abroad in December 2022, the ruling said.

The flight attendant accused the pilot of caressing her thigh, holding her waist, interlocking his fingers with hers, kissing her on the neck, and whispering "come to my room," before she managed to run from the spot, it said.

On the return flight, the pilot also approached her and flirtatiously praised the steak that she had prepared, the statement added.

Upon returning to Taiwan, the woman filed a complaint about the pilot's misconduct with the aviation company, the ruling said.

It added that after talking to both parties, the airline authority believed that the pilot had indeed perpetrated sexual misconduct against his colleague. He subsequently offered her a written statement through a third party, promising not to perpetrate the behavior again.

The flight attendant then filed a civil lawsuit, requesting NT$600,000 in compensation that was subsequently cut to NT$400,000, according to the ruling.