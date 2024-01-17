Construction firm to compensate Taichung, MRT NT$225 million

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, Jan. 17 (CNA) Highwealth Construction Corp., which caused a fatal crash on a Taichung's MRT line in May 2023, has been ordered to compensate the Taichung City Government and the Taichung MRT operator a total of NT$225 million (US$7.12 million).

In a statement released Wednesday, the company said it will pay NT$210 million in compensation to the city and another NT$12.64 million to the Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corp., but indicated that the payments will not affect its operations.

The city government and the MRT jointly filed an arbitration claim in September 2023 requesting NT$260 million in compensation from the construction company for the fatal accident that happened on May 10, 2023.

It occurred when a crane boom fell from a construction site above elevated mass rapid transit tracks near the Feng-le Park Station on the Taichung MRT green line and crashed into a moving train, resulting in the death of one passenger and injuring 15 others.

Responding to the arbitration decision, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) told reporters Wednesday that the result was close to the amount expected by city authorities and that the city would respect the result.

Lu said the company had already transferred the NT$260 million originally requested to the city government's bank account, meaning that it will certainly collect the compensation in the near future.

The balance of the funds will be returned to Highwealth Construction Corp., according to the statement.