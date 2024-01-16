Black sesame seeds from Malaysia seized at Taiwan's border

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 16 (CNA) A shipment of dried black sesame seeds from Malaysia was recently seized at Taiwan's border after being found to contain excessive pesticide residue, Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said Tuesday.

The 38,400 kilograms of black sesame seeds, imported by Kaohsiung-based Long Weleare Industry Co., were seized after sample testing of the shipment sent for examinations on Dec. 15 detected 0.06 parts per million (ppm) of phosphine, exceeding the allowable limit of 0.01 ppm.

The product has been returned to the country of origin or destroyed, the TFDA said.

Phosphine is a colorless gas used as a fumigant for stored grains, TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) said at a press briefing.

Because of the violation, the first by the importer, the rate of inspections on its future shipments will be raised from the current rate of 2-10 percent to between 20 percent and 50 percent, according to Lin.

Yang Chen-chang (楊振昌), a toxicologist at Taipei Veterans General Hospital, said phosphine is a chemical commonly used for fumigation to control pests in stored grains and seeds.

Since it takes a long time to ship bulk grain cargoes to Taiwan by sea and insects and pests can infest grain in storage and shipment, fumigation is usually performed after arriving in Taiwan and before the cargoes are sent to granaries, in order to eliminate insects, Yang said.

Inhaling high concentrations of phosphine can cause gastrointestinal disorders, bronchitis and pulmonary edema and can even lead to death, Yang said.

The black sesame seeds were intercepted along with 12 other product shipments, including fresh white truffles from Italy, fresh grapes from South Korea and lion's mane mushrooms from China, after they were found to contain excessive amounts of agricultural chemicals or failed to conform to regulations on the inspection of imported foods and related products, according to the agency's weekly report on intercepted imports.

Three shipments of fresh strawberries from Japan also failed border inspections after being found to contain excessive pesticide residues, according to the weekly report.

According to TFDA statistics, from July 8, 2023 to Jan. 8, 2024, 13 out of 273 shipments of fruit from Japan failed to meet Taiwan's safety standards during border checks.

As such, fresh strawberries from Japan will remain subject to batch-by-batch border inspections until April 30, while products from six Japanese suppliers will be banned from entering Taiwan until Feb. 11.

In addition, two batches of chili powder imported from China also failed pesticide tests, according to the weekly report.

As a result, chili powder products from China will be subject to batch-by-batch border checks until June 10, Lin said.