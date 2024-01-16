21 people found guilty of environmental crimes for dumping waste

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 16 (CNA) Twenty-one people in a crime group posing as landscapers have been convicted of illegally dumping waste and given sentences of between four months and five years in jail, according to a Changhua District Court ruling made public Monday.

The three main suspects, surnamed Kuo (郭), Lee (李) and Huang (黃), were sentenced to five years, two years, and 30 months by the court.

The other 18 members of the crime ring, including drivers, accountants, and landowners, received sentences ranging from four to six months in jail, the ruling said.

The verdict can be appealed.

Three landscaping companies started by the defendants were also collectively fined NT$17 million (US$539,445) for violating the Waste Disposal Act.

According to the court ruling, the group rented large swaths of farmland and fish farms in Taichung, Changhua County, Yunlin County and Chiayi County under the names of the landscaping companies to deal with waste they were paid to dispose of.

They rented large tractors to carry and dispose of the industrial waste, including plastic, plywood and insulation materials, while claiming it was compost.

Overall, they dumped 24,086 metric tons of waste illegally on just over six hectares of farmland, affecting the land's normal use, the ruling said.

The Changhua District Prosecutors Office discovered the crime in 2022 and later indicted the suspects on charges of violating the Waste Disposal Act.

Changhua County's Environmental Protection Bureau said Tuesday that the crime ring had six dump sites in the county.

It said the defendants had cleared up two and were currently working on a third. The bureau will clear up the remaining three and collect the clean-up costs from the defendants based on provisions in the Waste Disposal Act.