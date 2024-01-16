Taiwan headline news
01/16/2024 10:34 AM
Taipei, Jan. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Nauru cuts ties with Taiwan two days after elections
@China Times: Nauru cuts ties with Taiwan again; number of diplomatic allies drops to 12
@Liberty Times: Three KMT members get short sentence for accusing ex-agriculture chief Chen Chi-chung of plagiarism
@Economic Daily News: Apple to offer rare discounts for its products in China
@Commercial Times: 4 stock categories robust after elections
@Taipei Times: U.S. committed to Taiwan: ex-officials
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market01/16/2024 04:10 PM
- Society
21 people found guilty of environmental crimes for dumping waste01/16/2024 04:06 PM
- Sports
Former NBA all-star DeMarcus Cousins to arrive in Taiwan Thursday01/16/2024 03:37 PM
- Business
Manufacturing sector sees fewer workers on furlough as demand rises01/16/2024 02:20 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 1.14%01/16/2024 01:52 PM