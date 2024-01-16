To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Nauru cuts ties with Taiwan two days after elections

@China Times: Nauru cuts ties with Taiwan again; number of diplomatic allies drops to 12

@Liberty Times: Three KMT members get short sentence for accusing ex-agriculture chief Chen Chi-chung of plagiarism

@Economic Daily News: Apple to offer rare discounts for its products in China

@Commercial Times: 4 stock categories robust after elections

@Taipei Times: U.S. committed to Taiwan: ex-officials

