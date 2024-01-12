Death penalty sought for man indicted in Kaohsiung couple murder

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Jan. 12 (CNA) A 63-year-old man accused of stabbing a married couple to death in September last year was indicted for a double homicide Friday, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case, according to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office.

Capital punishment is being sought because the suspect, identified by his last name Wu (吳), showed no remorse over his actions, the office said in a news release.

The victims were a married couple who lived in the apartment above Wu with their two young children in an apartment building in Lingya District.

On the morning of Sept. 15, 2023, Wu was apparently annoyed by the noise his neighbors were making and went to knock on the door of their residence and complain, police said in their investigation.

After the door was opened by the couple's children, the suspect stormed in and allegedly proceeded to attacking the wife, aged 35, then the husband, 36, who was still asleep at the time, police said.

The crime was carried out in front of the children, who later alerted an apartment security guard.

Police responding to an emergency call found the couple dead at the scene.

Wu was arrested in Pingtung County hours after fleeing from the scene of the double murder.

During questioning, police said the suspect admitted to disposing of the clothes he wore during the attack and the murder weapon.

Explaining their choice to seek the death penalty to the Kaohsiung District Court, prosecutors on Friday noted that Wu never formally apologized to the victims' families and the damage is irreparable.

Also, even if he was to be sentenced to life imprisonment, somehow met the requirements for parole and was later released from prison, he would be nearly 90 years old, and by that time there would be no possibility or need for him to be rehabilitated, prosecutors said.