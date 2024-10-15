Academia Sinica South Campus opens Tuesday in Tainan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The Academia Sinica South Campus (ASSC), located in Taiwan's southern city of Tainan, held its opening ceremony on Tuesday, according to a press release on the same day.

The research conducted in the South Campus will be "integrated and organized to encourage interdisciplinary collaboration," instead of in units of research fields -- as done at the North Campus, Academia Sinica President James C. Liao (廖俊智) was quoted as saying in the release.

The focuses of the ASSC will include net-zero emissions, quantum computing, sustainable agriculture, and humanities and social sciences in southern Taiwan, the release said.

Of these interdisciplinary fields, Academia Sinica selected quantum technology and net-zero emissions as core subjects for the Research Center for Critical Issues in January this year, Liao said at the opening ceremony.

Teams researching topics in both fields were already stationed at the campus, including the Thematic Center for Quantum Computer and the Thematic Center for Marine Energy, he added.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) expressed hopes that the campus will become a world-class research hub that attracts domestic and international talents to southern Taiwan.

This will allow the ASSC to help balance development across Taiwan and enhance the country's overall research and development capabilities, Lai said.

(By Yang Ssu-jui and Wu Kuan-hsien)

