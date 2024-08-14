Pixel 9 series powered by AI to hit Taiwan market on Aug. 22

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) Tech giant Google unveiled the latest Pixel 9 models, powered by artificial intelligence technologies, in the United States overnight, and announced that the new phones will hit store shelves in Taiwan starting on Aug. 22.

The new Pixel phones are equipped with the Google Tensor G4 chip, designed with the generative video model Google DeepMind and optimized to run the company's latest sophisticated AI models, the search engine heavyweight said.

Analysts said the launch of the Pixel 9 series is expected to boost Google's competitive edge against Apple Inc., which has teamed up with OpenAI to develop AI applications for the iPhone amid the current AI boom.

According to Google, the three new Pixel phones that will be available in Taiwan starting on Aug. 22 will be the entry model Pixel 9 with a 6.3-inch Actua display, the advanced 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro, and the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL, which will have starting prices of NT$26,490 (US$820), NT$33,490 and NT$39,990, respectively.

The other Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is the second generation of Google's foldable smartphone, is scheduled to go on sale in Taiwan on Sept. 4 with a starting price of NT$56,990, the company said.

To give users a better experience using AI applications in the new phones, buyers of the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will get a free subscription to upgraded Google One AI applications for one year, Google said,

With Google One AI, Google said, users will be able to gain access to Gemini Live, a new voice mode for its AI model Gemini; Gemini Advanced, Google's premium chatbot; and 2TB of cloud storage.

In Google's official blog, the company's vice president for hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞), said Gemini Live, which was introduced at its Google I/O developer conference earlier this year, will allow users to speak to the model in plain, conversational language.

For example, Peng said, Pixel 9 owners could ask Gemini to recommend what to buy as gifts for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Google said the Pixel 9 series can also get help from AI with an "Add Me" function.

Through the function, a user can take a photo of a group first, then trade places with someone in the group and take a second photo with the user in it.

Pixel 9 models will then use augmented reality in real time to guide the second photographer to frame the photo to match the composition of the first one, the company said.

The new Pixel phones also have an Auto frame in the Magic Editor function that can generate options to better frame a photo the users have already captured.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google said, the foldable model has a brand-new fluid-friction hinge that easily opens fully flat with a satisfying snap to allow users to enjoy the big, bright 8-inch Super Actua Flex display.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's panel is 80 percent brighter than its predecessor's screen, Google said.