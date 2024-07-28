Taiwanese doctor hopeful over new biannual HIV injection

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 28 (CNA) A Taiwanese infectious disease physician has expressed optimism about a new long-acting injection that, if administered twice a year, could prevent HIV infection in Taiwan.

Yang Chia-jui (楊家瑞), director of the Infection Control Center at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei, told reporters in an online interview on Friday that the long-acting injection had been proven effective during clinical trials in Africa and should also work if used in Asia.

The outcomes were "exciting," Yang said, calling the innovative injection very big progress.

He expressed hope that the market release, expected in two years, will become a key tool in Taiwan's HIV prevention efforts.

The latest results were announced at the 25th edition of the International AIDS Conference, held from July 22-26 in Munich, Germany, highlighting the outcome of the long-acting HIV jab's third-phase clinical trial.

The United Nations has set a goal to end AIDS by 2030, targeting zero new infections, zero deaths, and zero discrimination.

Yang, who was present at the conference, said he hopes the shot will soon be available and that high-risk individuals will be willing to take it as it could help Taiwan achieve its goal of zero HIV infections.

The expert noted that the injection ensures a necessary level of protection and that the side effects are similar to oral medications.

While oral medications have to be taken daily, the injection only needs to be administered every six months, making adherence simpler.

"This (new medication) is a significant advancement," Yang said, noting that previous trials of oral HIV prevention in Africa failed due to difficulties in maintaining daily medication routines.

According to Yang, the trial in Africa involved 5,300 women, including pregnant and breastfeeding individuals.

It compared the efficacy of a long-acting injection (lenacapavir) administered twice yearly with daily oral PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis).

The outcomes confirmed that nobody who received the injection became infected with HIV.

Yang said this showed the long-acting jab was more effective at preventing HIV infections than oral medication.

He also pointed out that although women in Africa have higher infection rates than men, in contrast to Asia, the jab is still expected to help with prevention efforts in Taiwan.

While currently used for treatment in Taiwan, the shot still needs approval for preventive use, which may take one to two years, Yang said, explaining that trials including men and transgender individuals are ongoing overseas, with outcomes expected by early next year.

Yang said that over the past five years, Taiwan has seen a noticeable decrease in new HIV cases, primarily due to diagnosis and treatment options that reduce viral loads to undetectable levels.

However, the trend of decreasing new infections is slowing, and Taiwan needs "more effective prevention methods beyond condoms and oral medications."

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control has provided oral PrEP for high-risk groups for several years, but adherence challenges limit its effectiveness, he said.