Nvidia's Jensen Huang predicts new industrial revolution during Taiwan speech

Taipei, June 2 (CNA) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) gave a speech at the NTU Sports Center on Sunday night, in which he described AI as the driving force of a new industrial revolution across the globe.

Huang started the speech by saying now was a time of reset in the computer industry. He said two fundamental technologies, accelerated computing and artificial intelligence, were the two forces of computing, that "will reshape the computer industry."

He talked about how Nvidia has helped the world tackle what he called "computation inflation," which he said the world is experiencing.

He was referring to how the performance of CPUs (central processing units) -- the components in computers that perform most of the processing -- has slowed tremendously, "and yet the amount of computation needed is still doubling very quickly, exponentially."

"AI factories" are now feasible given GPUs (graphic processing units) are integrated with CPUs, which means many calculations can be made simultaneously and makes AI processing faster and more efficient.

The computer "is no longer just an instrument for information storage or data processing, but a factory for generating intelligence for every industry," he said.

"This is going to be a manufacturing industry, not a manufacturing industry of computers, but using the computers in manufacturing, which has never happened before," Huang said, stressing that what started with accelerated computing, "led to AI, led to generative AI, and now an industrial revolution."

Huang also introduced a generative AI model for weather and climate research, as well as AI tools that will accelerate the next wave of "digital humans," and "pave the way for future GenAI avatars."

As of this writing, the speech is ongoing.

Barry Lam (林百里), chairman of AI server maker Quanta Computer Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉), Asustek Computer Inc. Chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠), Supermicro CEO Charles Liang (梁見後), along with Minister of Economic Affairs J. W. Kuo (郭智輝) and digital affairs minister Huang Yen-nun (黃彥男), were also seen at the event.

A pre-event party was held outside the NTU Sports Center featuring a DJ and food and beverages.

Huang's speech on Sunday is to be followed by a series of tech business leaders' speeches at Computex 2024 (June 4-7), starting with AMD CEO Lisa Su's opening keynote and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amo on June 3, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai on June 4, Supermicro CEO Charles Liang (梁見後) on June 5, among others.

By Alison HsiaoEnditem/kb