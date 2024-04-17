Auto shows open in Taipei; electric vehicles featured

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 17 (CNA) The 2024 Taipei AMPA, Autotronics Taipei, and 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan opened Wednesday at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, featuring electric vehicles and the components and assemblies used to build and assemble them.

The shows have drawn nearly 1,000 domestic and foreign exhibitors from 19 countries, including the Untied States, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan, the event's organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), said in a statement.

Themed "360° Mobility," the exhibitions are aimed at highlighting the automobile, motorcycle and smart mobility ecosystem, and offering a platform for potential buyers and exhibitors in automotive fields to connect, the statement said.

One of the featured exhibitors is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the world's biggest electronics manufacturer that has diversified into electric vehicles.

The company, commonly known as Foxconn internationally, is showcasing its new Model N electric cargo van prototype and the Model B personalized urban car as well as components and parts used in the power systems of its Model T commercial bus model.

Shihlin Electric and Engineering Corp. exhibits the company's products at the electric vehicle show in Taipei on Wednesday. CNA photo April 17, 2024

Shihlin Electric and Engineering Corp. (SEEC), Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Co., and Texas Instruments are featuring their power systems for electric vehicles.

SEEC is displaying two powertrain systems for electric vehicles for commercial logistics use and a four-in-one E-bike system.

One of the powertrains is a two-in-one system that has maximum power of 150 KW, enough for 5-ton logistic vehicles, while the other is a new 13 KW powertrain system used for three-wheel logistics vehicles, SEEC said.

The company's SiC (silicon carbide) power devices and modules for electric bikes are also on display.

Master Transportation Bus Manufacturing Ltd. shows its electric bus at the trade show in Taipei Wednesday. CNA photo April 17, 2024

Also at the event, Master Transportation Bus Manufacturing Ltd. is unveiling its self-developed direct-drive central motor, which can achieve peak power of 450 kW, and an electric bus equipped with 218 kWh of battery capacity.

Master Transportation Chairman Wu Ting-fa (吳定發) said the motor will be available starting from the second half of this year.

Other companies displaying their products at the shows, which run until April 20, include aftermarket lighting supplier Coplus and auto and motorcycle parts and accessory suppliers Tong Yang Group, Depo Auto Lamp and TW racing parts.