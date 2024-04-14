To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan to set up first overseas IC training base in Prague: Minister

Taipei, April 14 (CNA) Taiwan will set up its first overseas IC design training base in Prague in the Czech Republic and is planning to begin operations at the site in September, according to National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠).

The planned training base under the 10-year Taiwan Chip-based Industrial Innovation Program (Taiwan CbI) aims to help cultivate around 100 international specialists in the initial phase, Wu said in a recent interview with CNA.

The Cabinet-level NSTC initiated the program earlier this year as part of its efforts to enhance cooperation with other countries on chip development.

The budget to deliver the 10-year program is NT$300 billion (US$9.28 billion) with an initial investment of NT$12 billion in the first year, according to the NSTC.

Wu said this base and future overseas training bases are expected to help Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing companies that operate in Europe train local IC talent.

National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Tsung-tsong. Photo: CNA

The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) run by the NSTC's National Applied Research Laboratories is set to sign an agreement with Czech Technical University on April 18 to set up an office in Prague for the training base plan and is scheduled to provide training courses starting September to train around 100 international students in the first year, Wu said.

Wu went on to say that the training base in Prague will be equipped with a dedicated office and the necessary infrastructure, and will work with local universities to provide entry-level IC design training sessions.

However, training in more advanced IC processes will remain in Taiwan, Wu added.