MediaTek launches generative AI platform to help boost company productivity

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 9 (CNA) MediaTek on Tuesday made public its generative AI (GAI) service platform, which it said will help enterprises boost productivity and has already secured users in a wide range of fields from server manufacturers -- including Asus and MSi -- to sales, media and finance.

MediaTek's GAI platform, or MediTek DaVinci, is built on the company's Generative AI Service Framework, which was initially a GAI tool built for in-house use to raise productivity and widely adopted by many departments, according to the company.

It has since been developed into a GAI service platform generally open to enterprises on order, and has been adopted by dozens of companies with backgrounds ranging from high-tech, finance, telecommunication, law, manufacture, sales and cloud services, said Jason Yeh (葉家順), assistant general manager of the MediaTek's AI & data engineering division.

The platform allows developers to build a variety of plugins for enterprise applications that will be available to enterprise-wide employees as end-users, he said.

James Yang (楊建洲), marketing deputy director of the same division, said the platform can be likened to a mobile operating system, such as Android, where applications can be developed by developers and downloaded by end-users from application stores.

For example,"MediaTek has more than 20,000 employees, half of whom are capable of developing application programs, and when an open platform is provided, applications for different uses can be created," Yang said.

As more enterprises and developers join the MediaTek DaVinci ecosystem, "the platform will continue to grow and further strengthen enterprise productivity," Yeh added.

A MediaTek person explains how MediaTek DaVinci works to the reporters. CNA photo April 9, 2024

On the same day, the company also introduced "MediaTek Research (MR) BreeXe," an open source Large Language Model (LLM) specifically trained for users of traditional Chinese and catered to Taiwan, which is also deployed as part of MediaTek DaVinci.

Managing director Shiu Da-shan (許大山) at MediaTek Research, a specialized AI research unit of the company, said in terms of traditional Chinese knowledge, MR BreeXe is better than GPT-3.5 and can manage an input of 40,000 characters, 10 times more than Mistral, an AI chatbot alternative to ChatGPT.

It was shown at the press event that MR BreeXe was able to explain Taiwanese slang originated from Taiwanese Hokkien while Mistral missed the mark widely.

The ability of the model to generate summaries of financial regulations in a Taiwan context was also demonstrated, highlighting its ability to help Taiwanese users generate content with a local focus.