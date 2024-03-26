AMD chairperson to deliver keynote speech at Computex Taipei: TAITRA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 26 (CNA) Lisa Su (蘇姿丰), chairperson and CEO of United States-based IC design giant Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), will deliver the opening keynote speech at Computex 2024 in Taipei, one of the world's largest computer and technology trade shows.

Su will give a speech on the future of high-performance computing in the AI era to open the trade show at 9:30 a.m. on June 3, TAITRA (the Taiwan External Trade Development Council) said in a statement Tuesday.

Su will explore how her company and strategic technology partners are pushing the limits of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, from data centers to end-user devices, at a time when AI and its capabilities remain the focus of the tech world, TAITRA said.

Computex, which is also a leading artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) and startup show, will welcome other keynote speakers such as Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, according to TAITRA.

Themed "Connecting AI," this year's Computex will be held June 4-7 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall.

The event will feature 1,500 exhibitors, showcasing products organized into six major categories: AI computing, advanced connectivity, future mobility, immersive reality, sustainability, and innovations.