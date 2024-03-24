To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan is at the center of AI revolution: Nvidia's CEO

San Francisco, March 24 (CNA) Jensen Huang (黃仁勳), CEO of Nvidia Corp., said that Taiwan was in the middle of the new artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, during a recent dinner gathering of Taiwanese people in Silicon Valley.

The Tainan-born graphics processing unit (GPU) design company boss said it must be celebrated that "Taiwan is right in the middle" of a new industrial revolution in which "something new is being made, and made in a new way."

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia Corp., talks at Nvidia's GPU technology conference in San Jose, California in this recent photo. CNA photo March 24, 2024

Huang recalled the manufacturing process of the RIVA 128, Nvidia's first commercial success, which he described as the "most complicated chip at the time."

As Nvidia did not have the budget, he wrote a letter to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), who called him and thus began their nearly three decades of collaboration.

"Taiwanese people made Nvidia's GPU the fastest in the world," Huang said.

He also called himself "a very good ambassador of Taiwan", because he understood the importance of Taiwan at the "center of this new computing revolution."

He pledged to tell this story of Taiwan and asked the attending Taiwanese to join him in telling the story.

Huang has announced to attend the COMPUTEX Taipei 2024 which will be held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on June 4-7.