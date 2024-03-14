Formosan black bear 'Lanihu' released back into the wild

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 14 (CNA) Formosan black bear "Lanihu," (拉尼琥) who was trapped in a snare and stranded in a tree near an industrial road last August in Haiduan Township, Taitung County, was successfully released back into the wild on Thursday, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency said.

Lin Meng-yi (林孟怡), the agency's head of the nature conservation division at the Taitung Branch, said that when the cage was opened, Lanihu hesitated, peeking outside, but was seemingly reluctant to step out into the wilderness.

However, with encouragement from elders and fellow villagers, including Village Chief Chiu Chi-chiang (邱志強) and those who reported and assisted in his rescue, namely Yu Ming-hsiung (余明雄) and Wang En-ling (王恩齡), the bear finally stepped out of the cage to begin his new life in the mountains, Lin said.

She explained that Indigenous people at the scene harnessed the spirits of the mountains and sought their assistance in protecting the bear.

She added that the agency has received its first signal from the satellite attached to Lanihu and that it will continue to monitor his movements.

If Lanihu enters a warning zone, the agency will cooperate with the tribe living in the area and take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of both humans and bears, Lin said.

The bear, aged between three and four, is named after Yu, whose Indigenous name is "Lanihu."

The agency explained that after a rescue operation conducted by its Taitung Branch, the WildOne wildlife conservation association, and local Indigenous people in late August last year, the bear underwent seven months of medical care.

After his rescue, his left front foot was thought to be so badly injured it may need to be amputated.

However, after careful medical treatment, it was saved.

WildOne said they observed while caring for Lanihu that he was a cautious bear and highly alert around caregivers.

The organization said Lanihu also exhibited behaviors such as nest-building and climbing. Throughout his time in captivity, his behavior was stable and his physical condition has continued to improve -- he even gained 10 kilograms in weight over the past seven months -- making him eligible for release back into the wild.

The agency said it was grateful to the tribe for rescuing the bear and reporting what had happened, and to its partners from Kamcing Village who participated in projects focusing on protecting Formosan black bears.

In the future, they will continue to invite surrounding tribes and communities living near the bears to join conservation and protection efforts to promote a friendly co-existence between humans and bears, the agency added.