Dengue fever, Japanese encephalitis may shield against Zika: Research

Taipei, Jan. 24 (CNA) A Taiwanese research team detailed a potential defense mechanism against the Zika virus in a study published in "Communication Biology" Wednesday, suggesting individuals with prior exposure to dengue fever and Japanese encephalitis may have acquired immunity against the virus.

Currently, the Zika virus has been reported in 89 countries or regions around the world, according to the World Health Organization, with more than 800,000 infections in Latin America and the Caribbean from 2015-2022 based on figures provided by global data and business intelligence platform Statista.

Moreover, although the Zika virus often causes no symptoms in those infected but it has been linked to severe birth defects, such as microcephaly, according to the research team headed by Chao Day-yu (趙黛瑜), a professor with National Chung-Hsing University's Graduate Institute of Microbiology and Public Health.

"Contrary to the local Zika virus transmission in neighboring Asian countries, Taiwan detects only imported Zika virus cases without any local transmission," said Chao, whose study suggests the possibility that regions with common Japanese encephalitis vaccination and dengue infections may exhibit immunity against Zika virus.

Taiwan started fully implementing Japanese encephalitis vaccination program for children in 1968, and periodic dengue fever epidemics have occurred in southern Taiwan since 1980.

In this study, Chao and her team noted that in Taiwanese patients who previously recovered from dengue fever and were exposed to Japanese encephalitis, a unique antibody, K8b, attaches to the Zika virus in a unique way and potentially neutralizes the virus's harmful effects.

The antibody can inhibit at least six flaviviruses, including Zika virus, and experiments with mice immunized against Japanese encephalitis also show a quick response to dengue virus, reinforcing the cross-protection hypothesis and providing insights for vaccine strategies in regions prone to various flaviviruses.

"The study provided scientific evidence for the first time that the low Zika virus incidence and its associated microcephaly in Southeast Asia could be partly explained by the high endemicity of the dengue virus and the high Japanese encephalitis vaccination in the region," Chao said.

Dengue fever binding sites and the antibody seen through an electron microscope. Graphic courtesy of Chao Day-yu Jan. 24, 2024

This discovery not only sheds light on the immune system's response but also proposes that existing Japanese encephalitis vaccines may offer protection against Zika virus in dengue-prone regions, which is crucial for pregnant women and travelers to areas where the Zika virus is prevalent.

While the findings are promising, the researchers emphasize the need for further clinical research to validate the efficacy of such cross-protection and explore potential vaccine combinations.

(By Sunny Lai) Enditem/AW

Graphic: Taiwan Centers for Disease Control