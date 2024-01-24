Advantech opens service center in Malaysia as part of 'China+1' efforts

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 24 (CNA) Advantech Co., a leading industrial Taiwanese Internet of the Things (IoT) solutions provider, announced Wednesday that it has officially launched an Advantech ASEAN Shared Service Center in Penang, Malaysia, to strengthen customer services in the region.

Advantech said in a statement that the ASEAN shared service center is part of its "China Plus One" strategy, which promotes investment in a range of countries to avoid overreliance on China.

Advantech said the ASEAN shared service center has secured its first project after signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Piacom, a system integrator (SI) affiliated with Vietnamese petroleum group Petrolimex.

According to Advantech, Penang has been dubbed the "Silicon Valley of the East."

Advantech has also kicked off its University Co-Creation (UCC) Worldwide Expansion Plan, aiming to set up a comprehensive talent cultivation ecosystem for the IoT industry.

Advantech said the UCC Worldwide Expansion initiative covers industry-academia collaboration, localized services, and the execution of strategic goals, particularly focusing on industry training and localization in areas where the IoT industry is booming and there is a growing demand for skilled professionals.

Advantech added the initiative includes a plan to establish 12 artificial intelligence of Things (AIoT) labs with universities across the world in two years, which is expected to help the company forge long-term partnerships with key schools and set up talent banks.

Vincent Chang (張敏忠), managing director of Asia and Intercontinental Region at Advantech, said in the statement that the opening of the ASEAN shared service center in Penang demonstrated the company's initial success in implementing its "China Plus One" strategy.

Chang added Advantech's goal is to support industrial users in project implementation and technology development while reinforcing regional core competencies and localized services.

The ASEAN shared service center not only provides maintenance services to customers in the region but also owns two assembly lines, Advantech said, adding the service center will enable the company to cultivate its own teams dedicated to serving and supporting regional users and project implementation.

Advantech said the service center will cater to customers in Southeast Asia, such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, and that it will also provide technical support to customers in other countries, such as Pakistan and the Philippines, which need support to facilitate a digital transformation and AIoT development.

Inside the ASEAN shared service center, a business innovation center has also been established to demonstrate industrial domain-focused solutions jointly developed with partners, Advantech said.