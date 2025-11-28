Taiwan's envoy thanks Japan for recognizing Taiwan-China differences

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) Taiwan's top envoy to Japan, Lee Yi-yang (李逸洋), on Friday thanked the Japanese public for "understanding the differences between Taiwanese and Chinese people" following official comments rejecting the term "Taiwan Province."

Lee, posting via the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan's X account, cited recent survey data showing 74.5 percent of Japanese respondents feel an affinity toward Taiwan, while a 2024 poll found 89 percent hold negative views of China.

"We sincerely appreciate that Japanese people do not conflate Taiwan with China," he wrote.

His remarks followed a Wednesday post by the office stating, "Taiwan is Taiwan, not Taiwan Province."

As of Friday night, that post attracted 2.9 million views, about 91,000 likes, and nearly 1,000 comments, with many Japanese users expressing support.

The message was seen as a response to a post on X by Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao (吳江浩) on Tuesday, which stated that "people from all sectors in Taiwan Province are demanding that Sanae Takaichi apologize for her erroneous remarks," while sharing a news clip by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV carrying the same headline.

The "erroneous remarks" referred to Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi's Nov. 7 statement in parliament that a Chinese naval blockade of Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, according to the Asahi Shimbun.

"If warships are used and armed actions are involved, I think it may count," she was quoted as saying, adding that the government would judge such situations case by case.

Under Japan's security laws, such a scenario enables the use of "collective self-defense" if an attack on the United States or another closely related country is deemed to threaten Japan's survival, even without a direct attack on Japan.