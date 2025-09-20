Taiwan to buy US$5.56 billion in soybeans, corn from Arkansas

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, Sept. 19 (CNA) Taiwanese agricultural officials and Arkansas state authorities on Thursday signed letters of intent (LOIs) for the sale of soybeans and corn to Taiwan, totaling up to US$5.56 billion.

Under the agreements, the Taiwan Feed Industry Association will purchase about US$2.12 billion of corn products over four years from 2026, while the Taiwan Vegetable Oil Manufacturers Association will purchase at least US$3.44 billion in soybean products.

Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward said the LOIs reflect close trade cooperation between the two sides, noting that Taiwan is Arkansas' fifth-largest agricultural export market and the U.S.' eighth-largest agricultural trade partner.

The director of Taiwan's Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston, Yvonne Hsiao (蕭伊芳), and Arkansas Secretary of State Cole Jester witnessed the signing.

The signing happened as Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Tu Wen-jane (杜文珍) led the "2025 Taiwan Agricultural Trade Mission -- Soybean and Corn Subgroup" to Little Rock, Arkansas from Thursday to Saturday, according to Taiwan's Houston office.

Tu said Taiwan hopes to continue deepening agricultural cooperation with Arkansas and creating mutually beneficial opportunities.

Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Tu Wen-jane (center, in white suit) leads the "2025 Taiwan Agricultural Trade Mission -- Soybean and Corn Subgroup" to Little Rock, Arkansas, from Thursday to Saturday. Photo courtesy of Taiwan's Houston office

The Taiwanese trade mission to the U.S. had previously visited Washington state before splitting into three subgroups to travel to eight states to meet officials, farmers, and exporters there.

The soybean and corn subgroup will also visit the states of Ohio and Indiana; a wheat subgroup will visit South Dakota, Montana, and Idaho; and a beef subgroup will visit Florida and Texas.