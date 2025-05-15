Tsai calls for more Taiwan-U.K. collaboration in 'testing time for democracy'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London, May 15 (CNA) Former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called for more collaboration between Taiwan and the United Kingdom, especially when it comes to countering security threats from foreign forces, during a visit to the British Parliament on Thursday.

Tsai arrived in London earlier in the day and attended a reception hosted by the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), an informal cross-party group in the U.K. Parliament, held in the House of Lords.

In her speech at the reception, Tsai said Taiwan and the U.K. "have been exchanging our expertise to bolster our defensive arsenals," likely alluding to the reported British support of Taiwan's indigenous submarine program through the provision of parts and technology.

In the meantime, both sides have actively tackled foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) by "anti-democratic forces" seeking to sow discord in democratic societies, said Tsai, who was Taiwan's president from 2016 to 2024.

"It is a testing time for democracy around the world," she said, adding that it was "more important than ever" that Taiwan and the U.K. strengthen collaboration to confront security threats.

"The health of our democracies depends on our ability to cut off malign influence and ensure that people have access to reliable information environments," she said at the reception attended by several Lords and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Among those attending the reception were former Lord Speaker Baroness D'Souza, Lord Rogan, Lord Bethell, as well as MPs Iain Duncan Smith, Sarah Champion and Navendu Mishra, according to information provided by Tsai's office.

The former president lauded the British parliamentarians for their support of Taiwan, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which she described as a "vital trade corridor" for the world.

"Taiwan is on the frontline of defending democracy" in the face of "immense pressure" from China, she said, adding that the country will continue to contribute to security in the region and deepen its relationships with other democracies.

Tsai's current visit to the U.K., at the invitation of British politicians, is part of her second European tour since leaving office last May. Over the past week, she also traveled to Lithuania and Denmark.

U.K. media reported last year that Tsai had originally intended to add the U.K. to her first European tour when she visited the Czech Republic, France and Belgium in October, but Britain's Foreign Office requested a delay to avoid provoking China ahead of Foreign Secretary David Lammy's trip to Beijing.

Tsai's office did not respond directly to media requests for a comment on the report at that time.

Former President Tsai Ing-wen meets with several members of the UK Parliament during her visit on May 15. Photo courtesy of Tsai’s office