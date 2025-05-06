To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) A visiting former Japanese economics minister told CNA Monday that Japan, Taiwan and the United States are establishing closer trilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, forming what he called a "semiconductor iron triangle."

During an interview with CNA, former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura, a current member of the lower house of Japan's Diet, said he came up with the phrase "semiconductor iron triangle" based on the fact that global semiconductor powerhouse Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has a presence in both Japan and the U.S.

TSMC has a factory in Kumamoto and is building chip fabs in Arizona, Nishimura said. Therefore, TSMC's Arizona factory is using Japan-made manufacturing devices and materials, according to him.

That is why the trilateral cooperation in building advanced semiconductors is heading in the right direction in strengthening global supply chains, he added.

In the future, Nishimura said he hopes with joint collaboration in advanced chips, Japan, Taiwan and the U.S. can work closely in areas spanning 5G, self-driving automobile and generative artificial intelligence, among others.

Nishimura made the comments when asked by CNA to elaborate on his "semiconductor iron triangle" idea which he first proposed during a speech to overseas Taiwanese in Japan in April.

During that speech on April 13, Nishimura said Taiwan, Japan and the U.S. need to closely unite to promote semiconductor development to jointly face an "arch enemy that steals semiconductor technology for military use," referring to China.

The 62-year-old Japanese politician previously served as minister of state for economic and fiscal policy and minister of economic revitalization. He promoted bilateral cooperation between Japan and Taiwan in the semiconductor industry while heading the economy and trade office from 2022-2023.

Other than semiconductors and high-tech, the visiting Japanese Diet member also proposed closer Tokyo-Taipei exchanges in the energy sector.

Japan is set to take advantage of renewable energy and nuclear energy to make sure it has sufficient power supply in pushing for the advancement of new technologies, he said.

While Taiwan is phasing out nuclear energy, Taiwan and Japan can still work on renewable energy resources including solar, wind, hydrogen energy, and storage batteries, he added.

Nishimura is leading a five-member parliamentary delegation from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from Saturday through Tuesday, during which he has met President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴).

Nishimura is joined by four other LDP representatives: Kosaburo Nishime, Kazuo Yana, Hajime Sasaki and Ryusho Kato, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).