Taipei, Dec. 21 (CNA) The United States government announced on Friday (U.S. time) the potential sales of upgraded tactical data link systems and gun mounts for ships to Taiwan, valued at around US$295 million.

It was the 19th arms sale approved by the administration of President Joe Biden to Taiwan.

In a press release, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said it delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the latest arms sale on Friday.

The proposed arm sale includes the MIDS JTRS Variant 5, an enhancement to the Link-16 tactical data link system, for an estimated cost of US$265 million, the DSCA said.

The system would enhance Taiwan's "communications and network security for its command, control, communications, and computers (C4) capabilities," the DSCA said.

Also among the items were the MK 75-76 mm gun mounts and related equipment for an estimated cost of US$30 million, the DSCA said in another press release.

The gun mounts will improve Taiwan's "capability to meet current and future threats by providing surface and air defenses onboard various ships in inventory," it added.

In Taipei, the Ministry of National Defense expressed gratitude to the U.S. for the latest arms sale, which it said will continue to provide Taiwan with assistance in building sufficient self-defense capability and establishing a foundation to maintain regional stability.

The U.S. continues to implement its policy of "normalizing" arms sales to Taiwan and is fulfilling its steadfast commitment and support for helping to enhance Taiwan's self-defense capabilities and resilience, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

In a separate statement, the White House also announced a US$571.3 million military aid package for Taiwan to be delivered under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), a process under which the U.S. can send equipment and weapons from existing stocks without charge to its allied partners if it deems that they are in crises.

The statement, however, did not provide specific details about this latest package, which was the third of its kind to Taiwan after the US$567 million and US$345 million in aids announced on Sept. 30 this year and on July 28, 2023.