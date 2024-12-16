To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's first batch of M1A2T tanks purchased from the United States has arrived and been transported to an army armor training center in Hsinchu County early Monday morning.

The 38 M1A2T tanks, a variant of M1 Abrams, were delivered to the Port of Taipei in New Taipei's Bali District on Sunday, marking the first time in 30 years that Taiwan has received new tanks since the delivery of M60A3s from the U.S. in 1994.

This delivery is the first batch of 108 M1A2T tanks and related equipment that the U.S. government approved to sell to Taiwan in 2019.

Soldiers secure a M1A2T tank onto a flatbed trailer. Photo courtesy of the Military News Agency

According to the delivery schedule released by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, the country's armed forces will receive 38 M1A2T tanks this year, 42 in 2025, and 28 in 2026.

The 38 U.S.-manufactured heavy armored vehicles were transported to the Hsinchu-based Army Armor Training Command between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.

The M1 Abrams are equipped with 120-millimeter smoothbore guns that can penetrate 850-millimeter-thick armor and withstand shells fired from most battle tanks.

A U.S.-made M1A2T tank painted in green jungle camouflage,. Photo courtesy of the Military News Agency

Photo courtesy of the Military News Agency

A convoy escorts the tanks to their destinations. CNA photo Dec. 16, 2024