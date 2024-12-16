DEFENSE/First batch of U.S.-made M1A2T tanks arrives in Taiwan
New Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's first batch of M1A2T tanks purchased from the United States has arrived and been transported to an army armor training center in Hsinchu County early Monday morning.
The 38 M1A2T tanks, a variant of M1 Abrams, were delivered to the Port of Taipei in New Taipei's Bali District on Sunday, marking the first time in 30 years that Taiwan has received new tanks since the delivery of M60A3s from the U.S. in 1994.
This delivery is the first batch of 108 M1A2T tanks and related equipment that the U.S. government approved to sell to Taiwan in 2019.
According to the delivery schedule released by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, the country's armed forces will receive 38 M1A2T tanks this year, 42 in 2025, and 28 in 2026.
The 38 U.S.-manufactured heavy armored vehicles were transported to the Hsinchu-based Army Armor Training Command between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.
The M1 Abrams are equipped with 120-millimeter smoothbore guns that can penetrate 850-millimeter-thick armor and withstand shells fired from most battle tanks.
- Chinese vessels leave waters near Taiwan after completing drillsThe nine Chinese coast guard vessels detected in waters near Taiwan following recent drills have sailed away from the island, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said on Friday.12/13/2024 01:54 PM
- Taiwan coast guard monitors Chinese vessels after drillsTaiwanese coast guard ships monitored multiple Chinese vessels sailing north in waters east of Taiwan early Thursday after recent drills around the island, Coast Guard Administration (CGA) Deputy Director-General Hsieh Ching-chin (謝慶欽) said.12/12/2024 11:30 PM
- U.S. House passes US$895 billion defense bill; Taiwan aid includedThe United States House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a US$895 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes the Pentagon to provide up to US$300 million worth of military articles and training in support of Taiwan.12/12/2024 03:54 PM
- Politics
Amendments to recall law pass preliminary legislative review in 3 minutes12/16/2024 11:38 AM
- Society
Temperatures to rise Monday as cold air mass eases12/16/2024 11:10 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading12/16/2024 10:14 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news12/16/2024 10:11 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher12/16/2024 09:14 AM